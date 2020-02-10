Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news sentiment score of 2.84 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

