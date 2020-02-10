EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $203,600.00 and $567,755.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00372490 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010097 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012566 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

