Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

