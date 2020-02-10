Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $132.66 on Friday. CDW has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,452 shares of company stock worth $14,241,764 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.