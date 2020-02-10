Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.68.

NYSE CI opened at $208.92 on Friday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 900,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,161,000 after buying an additional 198,236 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

