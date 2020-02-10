Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,053 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

