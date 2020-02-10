Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Noble (NYSE:NE)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NE. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

NE stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Noble has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Noble by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 931,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Noble by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

