Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.76.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN opened at $86.95 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.