Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $66.08 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

