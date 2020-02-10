Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Cowen boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

