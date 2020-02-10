Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of ZION opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

