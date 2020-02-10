Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.89), RTT News reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.89) earnings per share.

RE traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.88. The company had a trading volume of 215,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,141. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.24. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $208.01 and a 52 week high of $285.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

