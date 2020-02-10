Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Evergy posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evergy.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

