Everus (EVR) Trading 25.3% Lower This Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Everus has a total market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.83 or 0.05818965 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00058202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00128577 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,803 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

