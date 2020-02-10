EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of EXACT Sciences worth $139,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,136,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $11,578,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.22. 559,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,502. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.