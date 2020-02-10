Excalibur Management Corp Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

