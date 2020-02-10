Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab Sells 50,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after buying an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 806,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

