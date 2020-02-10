Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Exelon worth $129,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $6,831,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,367 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 165,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.