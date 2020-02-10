Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 64,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

