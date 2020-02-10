Exeter Financial LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

