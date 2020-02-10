EXMR (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000776 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

