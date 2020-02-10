Exosis (EXO) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,791.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a market cap of $64,837.00 and $28,791.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,797.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.02225212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.85 or 0.04485703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00746698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00862108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010125 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00695828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 502,618 coins and its circulating supply is 337,618 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

