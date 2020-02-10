Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $110.44. 18,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,773. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

