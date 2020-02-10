Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 6th Largest Position

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

