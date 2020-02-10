Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 23,000 Shares

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $137,310.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EYEG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 31,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.68. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.