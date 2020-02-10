EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.35. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.