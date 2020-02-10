F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 843.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks accounts for about 3.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,206.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.95. 28,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.