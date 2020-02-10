F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $125.06. 13,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,260. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.19 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

