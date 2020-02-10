F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

