Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $128,740.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. 202,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,640. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

