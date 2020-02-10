Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $644,689,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $212.46. 5,746,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

