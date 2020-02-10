Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 912 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

