Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,674,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,183,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $267.76. 16,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $159.03 and a 12 month high of $269.93.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

