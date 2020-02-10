Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 12.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $87.37. 479,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.