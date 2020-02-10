Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.77. The company had a trading volume of 559,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,494. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.83 and a 1-year high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

