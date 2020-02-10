Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,791 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after buying an additional 177,211 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 882,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,674. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

