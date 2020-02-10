Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for 2.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. 593,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.