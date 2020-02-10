Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 3.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,796. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

