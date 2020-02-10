Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,191 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.01. The stock had a trading volume of 153,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

