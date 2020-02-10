Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,798 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Equifax comprises 5.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 15.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.03. 17,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,322. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.