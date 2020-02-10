Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 5.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $21.01 on Monday, hitting $1,888.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,007.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

