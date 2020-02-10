Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.72 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $407.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

