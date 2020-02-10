FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 38.1% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $951,609.00 and approximately $164,723.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX, FCoin, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.