Fantasy Sports 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 172% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 735.7% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $25,012.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.32 or 0.05842242 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00058326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00120779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

