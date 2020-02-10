Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Bryant R. Riley Buys 50,000 Shares

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Bryant R. Riley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $517,000.00.

Far Point Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.34. 247,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,189. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Get Far Point Acquisition alerts:

Far Point Acquisition Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Far Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.