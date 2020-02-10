FarmaTrust (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,425.00

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One FarmaTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and Liquid. In the last week, FarmaTrust has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. FarmaTrust has a market capitalization of $471,189.00 and $1,425.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FarmaTrust Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for FarmaTrust is farmatrust.io. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

