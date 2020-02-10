FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.91. 1,120,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

