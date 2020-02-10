FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,205,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.