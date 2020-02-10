FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 2,702 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.96. 318,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,679. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

