FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 694 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,932. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.75 and a 200-day moving average of $359.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

